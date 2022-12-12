Enjoyed road trips and roller-skating with her grandkids

WAKEFIELD — Florence “Dolly” McKenna, age 93, of Wakefield died peacefully on Friday, December 9 surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Wakefield, she was a graduate of Wakefield High School, Class of 1947. After raising her two daughters, she worked for 32 years at Kane’s Donuts, serving the earliest customers of each day. She and her loving husband, Jerry, enjoyed road-trips to Lake George, Nashville, and Branson following their love of country music. Trips best remembered included taking the grandkids to Disney World and riding on the Minnie HaHa. Always young at heart, she could be found roller-skating with grandkids, jumping on the trampoline, teaching them to do cartwheels or helping with the paper route.

Dolly will be remembered by her friends and family for her impeccable style. She always dressed with every accessory matching her outfit, and often matching her husband as well. She was known for her spunk on the dance floor and was always the hit at her six grandchildren’s weddings. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, lunch with friends, floral decorating, her knitting group and making delicious pizzelles.

In recent years, she gave and received much joy to and from 15 great grandchildren. They played bingo, war, tic-tac toe, puzzles, and Magna Tiles. She helped them learn to read and do math. Her love for them was returned tenfold. Dolly was treasured by her daughters. She was always available to lend a hand, babysit, help with cooking, or make fried dough on Sunday afternoons. And, whether it be her regulars at Kane’s Donuts, or caregivers later in her life like Larry and Kathy, Dolly treasured the friendships she made easily with her genuine care of others and sense of humor.

Dolly was the beloved wife of the late, Gerald “Jerry” McKenna for 61 years. Loving mother of Karen Person and her husband, Jim, of Wakefield, and their daughters, Gina and Keri. Treasured mother of Gayle Maganzini and her husband, Ben, of Winchester and their children, Crystal, Brett, Kyle and Craig, and adored “Gigi” to 15 great grandkids.

She was predeceased by her parents, Maria Rosa and Carmine Roberto and her seven siblings: Angelo, Nicholas, Yolanda, Alfred, Mary, Rosina and Armando. She is survived by her sisters-in-law, Ethel Bulger and Marie McKenna and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield, on Monday from 4-7 p.m. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church 173 Albion St., Wakefield on Tuesday at 10 a.m., followed by her interment at Forest Glade Cemetery in Wakefield

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the West Suburban YMCA, 276 Church St., Newton, Ma 02458. Attention: Florence McKenna Fund to support under-resourced youth.