NORTH READING — The administration of the North Reading Public Schools is holding a school budget webinar on Friday, March 24 from noon to 1 p.m. for parents and members of the community on the status of the Fiscal Year 2024 school budget.

A brief 20 to 25 minute presentation will be held followed by an opportunity for the public to ask questions. Superintendent of Schools Dr. Patrick Daly and Assistant Superintendent of Finance and Operations Michael Connelly will be present during this webinar.

This webinar is designed to enable parents and members of the community who may not be able to attend one of the evening budget presentations to participate in a school budget presentation and also ask questions directly to school administrators.

Register to attend the webinar at https://bit.ly/3JAXeNE