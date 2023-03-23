ALYSE MUTTI was named to the Northeastern Hockey League’s All-Conference Team recently. The PLNR team MVP and NRHS student set a new program record with 10 shutouts this season and had a goals against average of just 1.09. (Courtesy Photo)

By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

PEABODY — Five members of the North Reading- Lynnfield-Peabody High co-op girls’ hockey team were named to the Northeastern Hockey League All-Star teams this winter.

Alyse Mutti (goalie), and Penny Spack (defenseman) were named the NHL All-Conference team.

Mutti had 10 shutouts which is an overall and single-season program record. For the season, the North Reading resident had a goals-against average of 1.09 allowing 25 goals in 23 games as her record was 18-5 in net.

Mutti was also named team MVP. Captain Jenna DiNapoli and assistant captain Ella Chase, both from NRHS, also earned team awards as DiNapoli got the Coaches Award and Chase got the Unsung Heroine Award.

Spack was the Tanners’ leading scorer with 24 points (14 goals, 10 assists).

“This is especially impressive because she is a defenseman and was first in the league in scoring amongst defenseman,” pointed out Tanners head coach Michelle Roach.

Ava Buckley, (sophomore-forward) Hannah Gromko (senior- forward) and Catie Kampersal, (junior- forward) all made the NHL All-Star team.

Buckley had eight goals and eight assists for 16 points.

“Ava found her identity this year and grew into a big contributor being a sophomore,” said Roach.

Gromko finished with 10 goals and 10 assists for 20 points.

“Hannah is a senior captain and her leadership, hard work, and commitment to the team was critical to our success,” said Roach.

Kampersal totaled 11 goals and two assists for 13 points.

“As a junior, Catie has been a leader on and off the ice,” said Roach. “She helps set the tone for the team. This is Catie’s third year as a league all-star and will continue to be impactful as she leads the team in her senior year.”

Roach was also named the NHL Coach of the Year.

This year was another successful one for the team as they reached the MIAA Division 1 Round of 8 playoff game before losing to St. Mary’s of Lynn, 2-0, back on March 8 to end the year at 18-5.

In the NHL, the Tanners finished in second place to Winthrop going 14-2 as both league losses came to Winthrop.