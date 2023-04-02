WINNERS OF Theater Guild awards.

MELROSE — The city’s young performing artists continue to shine, as evidenced by recent honors in judged competitions.

Melrose High and Veterans Memorial Middle School students were recently recognized for earning spots performing in the Mass. Music Educators Assocation Junior District Festival, representing the top music students in our region.

The students who performed were eighth grader Sarah Lucas, Treble Chorus; ninth grader Linus Latta Giuliana, trumpet; ninth grader Nick Berry, trumpet; ninth grader Mae Donohue, trumpet, and ninth grader John Strong, percussion.

Congratulations are also extended to MHS Drama Festival Director Tony Angeles and all students involved in this year’s Mass. Educational Theater Guild entry, Babe the Sheep Pig! It’s been years since Melrose has advanced to the competition’s semifinals and individual student recognition work is listed below from each round:

PRELIMINARIES

Stage Manager Award: Landri Elkins

All-Star Award (Acting): James Cancelarich

All-Star Award (Acting): Liliana Ravins

All-Star Award (Acting): Philip Murray

All-Star Award (Sound): Casper Brenner-Slagle & Nevaeh Saulnier

All-Star Award (Costumes): Delainey Boyd & Kaylee Sanford

SEMIS

Stage Manager Award: Landri Elkin

All-Star Award (Acting): James Cancelarich

All-Star Award (Acting): Liliana Ravins

All-Star Award (Acting): Philip Murray

All-Star Award (Acting): Allison Murphy

All-Star Award (Costumes): Delainey Boyd