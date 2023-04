THE LYNNFIELD SIXTH-GRADE BOYS’ TRAVEL BASKETBALL team celebrates after winning the Cape Ann League championship and Massachusetts state championship this season. Front row, from left, Stevie Azzun, Brandon Doherty, Ryan Barrett, Julian Pizzotti and Owen Burke. Back row, from left, coach Todd Doherty, Danny Murphy, Justin George, Braylen Boucher, Kason DaSilva, Mason Fusco and coach Joe Barrett. (Jes Doherty Photo)