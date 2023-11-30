BOSTON — State Senator Jason Lewis was named Legislator of the Year by the Providers’ Council during their 48th Annual Convention and Expo in October. Nominated for this award by Action for Boston Community Development (ABCD), Senator Lewis was recognized for his work to support children and families in Massachusetts, including his efforts to make early education and childcare more accessible and affordable.

The Providers’ Council is a statewide association of primarily nonprofit, community-based organizations that provide human services, health, education and vocational supports to one-in-ten residents of the Commonwealth. They provide members with high-quality research, training and various programs and serve as legislative advocates for the human services sector.

“I’m deeply honored to be selected for this recognition by the Providers’ Council and appreciate being nominated by ABCD,” said State Senator Jason Lewis. “The members of the Providers’ Council, like ABCD, provide critical services and programs for many of our most vulnerable neighbors and I’m proud to do everything I can to support their work.”

“Our annual Awards of Excellence are dedicated to honoring individuals and organizations who have made outstanding contributions to the community-based human services sector. Given all the great work he has done in support of human services this past year, Senator Lewis was highly deserving of the distinguished Legislator of the Year Award and we were thrilled to present it to him at our 48th Annual Convention and Expo: Advocate | Act | Achieve,” said Providers’ Council President and CEO Michael Weekes.