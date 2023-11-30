Talented florist

MELROSE — Sandra Lee (Himmelwright) McCowan, 79, of Melrose passed away peacefully at Brooksby Village in Peabody on November 27. She had the amazing care of the Brooksby Village Team and also Care Dimensions Hospice of Danvers.

Sandy was born December 4, 1943 in Malden to the late Walter P. Himmelwright and Virginia B. (Thomson) Himmelwright. She attended Malden High School and went onto Rittners School of Floral Design in Boston graduating first in her class.

Sandy’s most proud accomplishment was her family. She married the love of her life, the late Douglas J. McCowan of Malden. They started their beautiful family in Malden before moving to Melrose. They were the proud parents of four children: David J. McCowan and his wife Susan of Scituate; Jeffrey P. McCowan and his wife Andrea of Danvers; Karin G. (McCowan) Torres and her husband Frederic of Stow; and James D. McCowan and his wife Kate of Melrose.

She was the loving ‘Grandy’ to her grandchildren: Sarah McCowan, Kelly McCowan, Anna McCowan, Meghan McCowan, Macie McCowan, Emma Torres, Alice Torres, Lea Torres, Marie Chambaud and James McCowan. Sandy is survived by lifelong friend Marcia E. (Knight) Kilpatrick of Malden.

She was a talented and dedicated florist. She worked over 50 years at Martin’s Flower Shop in Malden. She started as a child working in the green houses and transitioned to become a florist. She had a unique gift of working with the elderly population. She was the Activities Director at the McFadden Manor in Malden. After raising her children, she went back to be the Activities Director at Epoch Senior Living in Melrose. She had a close relationship with the residents and shined using her craft skills and personal skills to keep the residents always smiling. Sandy was a very involved member of her local community. She was a longtime parishioner at Most Blessed Sacrament Church in Wakefield. It was her passion to volunteer at the church’s community events. She also volunteered at Bread of Life in Malden.

Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, December 3 at Gately Funeral Home, 79 West Foster St., Melrose from 2 to 5 p.m. A memorial Mass will be held on Monday, December 4 at 10 a.m. at Incarnation Parish, 429 Upham St., Melrose. A graveside service will be to follow at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park and Cemetery, 185 Lake St., Peabody. Following the graveside service, there will be a Celebration of Life in Sandy’s honor at a location to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to Bread of Life in Malden.