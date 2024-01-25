By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

BOSTON — Several members of the Lynnfield High girls’ indoor track and field team competed in the MSTCA Division 5 State Relays on Jan. 19 at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston.

Although no Pioneer group medaled (top six in each event), the team had a pair of 12th-place finishes for its best showings.

The shot-put relay team of Emilie Bell, Lily Alves and Eliana Moretti were 12th with a total distance of 23 meters. There were 22 teams overall in that event.

The 4×800 relay team also came in 12th out of 20 schools with a time of 11:33. That foursome was Kaila George Gabby Bottaro, Caitlin Buoniconti and Viola Wertz.

“It was cold that night and it was a long event,” pointed out Pioneers head coach Adam Dell’Aria, as the team didn’t leave the Reggie Lewis Center until after 10 p.m.

On Jan. 16, the Pioneers were slated to take on Ipswich at The Track at New Balance in Brighton, however, that meet was postponed due to the snow and the Pioneers will now have a tri-meet against Ipswich and regularly-scheduled Manchester-Essex on Jan. 30 back at The Track at New Balance in Brighton.

That event will start at 5:30 p.m.

Lynnfield entered this week at 1-0.