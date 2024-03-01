WAKEFIELD — Wakefield’s 2024 Parent University will take place on Saturday, March 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Galvin Middle School.

All parents and caregivers are invited to attend this free event featuring more than a dozen in-person workshops, a keynote session, and meet-and-greet opportunities with local organizations. Wakefield Academy will provide free childcare.

The event will kick off with keynote speaker Mel Peirce. Peirce, a Certified Professional Coach and Parenting Mentor, has combined research with the most effective coaching tools to develop a parenting toolbox you can start using right away. If your child is easily frustrated, their emotions are all consuming, or if you’re often on edge because your child’s emotions are unpredictable, her session will be especially insightful.

Following the keynote will be casual, interactive workshops facilitated by Wakefield Public Schools staff and community partners, that cover a variety of topics spanning all grade levels. From “Early Childhood Milestones” to “College Planning,” there’s something for everyone. Register for your sessions and sign up for on-site childcare at bit.ly/WakefieldParentU.