WAKEFIELD — The Wakefield Educational Foundation (WEF) turns 35 this year! Help WEF celebrate by participating in its 4th annual online auction which is live now through 11:59 p.m. Friday, March 15. Visit the auction site at givebutter.com/c/2024wefauction and bid on a variety of unique items for you, your friends and family. All proceeds directly support WEF’s annual grant process to bring curriculum enrichment programming to all Wakefield Public Schools. Over 60 items donated by community members, Wakefield businesses and artists are showcased including tickets to Celtics, Bruins and Patriots and Savannah Banana games, local theater performances, Boston and greater Boston tours, as well as a host of themed gift baskets, art and photography sessions and a variety of gift certificates for unique experiences including Med Shine Spa, Boda Borg escape room plus dinner, Prudential observation deck, restaurants and bakeries and more!

Winning bidders will be notified by email immediately after the auction closes and items will be available for pick up at the back entrance of the Wakefield Senior Center at 30 Converse St. from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 16.

WEF thanks the many community members who donated gift baskets as well as the following local businesses who donated gift certificates and/or merchandise: Alchemy Restaurant, Ally Houghton Photography, Boda Borg, Boston Pizza Tours, Carol’s Café, Community Boating, The Concord Visitor Center, Duck Boats, Greater Boston Stage Company, The Gingerbread House Bakery, Jamspot, the Kitchen, Kira Armstrong, Main Street Grille & Taphouse, North Shore Music Theatre, Pearl Street Station, Photography by Frank, Rise & Shine Coffee House, Shine MedSpa, Tonno’s, The Wakefield Soccer Association and Wakefield Public School elementary principals, Officer Kelley and Samy the dog!

WEF looks forward to a successful auction and thanks community members in advance for their continued support of its mission.

All proceeds from the Online Auction will support the mission of the Wakefield Educational Foundation, a 501(3) non-profit community-based organization dedicated to supporting and enhancing excellence in education for all students in the Wakefield Public Schools. To support the grant process, WEF receives generous funding from key local business partners, private donors and a series of annual fundraisers including: WEF’s Wakefield Public Schools Calendar showcasing student art; the S.T.A.R.S. program recognizing exemplary WPS staff; the Online Auction and the Adult Spelling Bee. WEF has awarded over $690,000 across the Wakefield Public Schools since 1989. Learn more by following WEF on Twitter or Facebook or go to WEF01880.org.