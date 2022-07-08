IN A FINAL unifying gesture, the 341 graduates of the Class of the 2022 at Northeast Metro Tech tossed their caps in the air to celebrate their accomplishments as high school graduates. (Northeast Metro Tech Photo)

WAKEFIELD — Superintendent David DiBarri and Principal Carla Scuzzarella congratulate the 341 members of Northeast Metro Tech’s Class of 2022 on their graduation.

The commencement exercises took place on Friday, June 3, at Breakheart Stadium.

Among the graduates were six students from North Reading. They are: Bryan M. Deuterio, Auto Technology; Gennaro V. DiChiara, Plumbing; Shane J. Donnelly, Plumbing; William S. Genzler, HVAC; Charles R. O’Brien, Plumbing; and Joseph H. Repetto, HVAC.

The ceremony opened with a welcome address from Class President Tess MacHugh, an Early Child Care student from Wakefield.

“We have held strong through the last four years. Although circumstances beyond our control made it challenging, it is these circumstances that have made it stellar and truly unforgettable,” MacHugh said. “The friendships we have forged, the success we have achieved, and the future we behold is more than exciting. As this chapter comes to an end, we welcome with open arms the beginning of a new one.”

The commencement included a valedictorian address from Thomas Fung, an HVAC student from Stoneham, and Northeast’s Vocational Student of the Year. Fung thanked all those who helped the graduates reach this achievement.

“I would like to thank you, the graduates of Northeast, for the experiences we’ve shared – the laughs and tears were all valuable. Our families for raising us and getting us to this point; without your support and guidance, none would be here today,” Fung said. “The teachers who taught us and helped us mature from children to adults. Many of you saw greatness in us and endeavored to see it shine. To the facility and cafeteria staff for your continued services and commitment even in the midst of student and staff bereft of appreciation. You kept the school running throughout the years.”

Salutatorian Giulia Bernardo, a Design and Visual student from Malden, gave a speech reflecting on new beginnings.

“We should take each day as a new beginning, an opportunity to make it better. Regardless of where you stand. It might be college, the work force, home or whatever we plan to do next. Whatever you plan on doing, make it the best,” Bernardo said.

Superintendent DiBarri and Principal Scuzzarella offered congratulatory messages to the graduates.

“I think all of us – your teachers, advisors, coaches and everyone at Northeast who has watched over you over the past several years will agree that it is great to see you smiling and laughing, spending time with classmates, saying goodbye to your teachers – normal high school things,” Scuzzarella said. “I am full of joy for you all, and I could not be more proud of each and every one of you.”

Diplomas were awarded at the ceremony by Scuzzarella and District School Committee Chairperson Deborah Davis, who graduated from the school herself in 1981.