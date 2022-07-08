THE NORTH READING Little League Challenger Baseball Division had another fantastic season this year. It was the 9th season of Challenger Baseball in North Reading. An adaptive baseball league for players with special needs, the North Reading program serves approximately 20 players from five surrounding communities. The season runs from early May through late June and includes a Challenger Baseball Jamboree in Weston and a trophy presentation for the final game with a party donated by NRLL for players, parents and volunteers. Pictured are Challenger Division players and volunteers along with the NRHS varsity baseball team at their annual volunteer day. (Courtesy Photo)