WAKEFIELD — The Wakefield High indoor girls’ track and field team had six All-Stars named for the 2023-24 season.

Junior Lily Sallee earned All-Conference honors in the 1,000 as she was the champion of the Middlesex League.

Also earning All-Star awards were sophomore Liza Bangston (1 mile), senior Charlotte O’Neil (2 Mile), junior Megan Clark (55 meter hurdles), senior Lauren Mangarelli (Shot Put) and junior Grace Brackett (At-Large).

The All-Stars had multiple strong postseason performances as well, including Sallee, who earned a 3rd place finish in the mile at states and advanced to the Meet of Champions where she earned 16th in the mile.

O’Neil placed 7th in the 2 mile at states and Brackett got 8th, each with personal bests.

Mangarelli took 14th in the shot put at states.

Bangston was also 14th in the 1000 meters.

Clark got 25th in the 55-meter hurdles at states.