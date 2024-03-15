WAKEFIELD MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL freshman hockey forward Joe Covelluzzi was the recipient of the 2024 Matthew J. Sardella Most Valuable Player Award at the WMHS Hockey Banquet held this week at Prince Pizza in Saugus. Presenting the award were Matty’s cousins, Dan Sardella (left) and Bob Sardella. The MVP Award is named for Matthew J. Sardella, a 1986 graduate of Wakefield Memorial High School, who was an outstanding goalie for the WMHS hockey team from 1984-1986, and was named to the North All Star Team in his junior and senior years. Matty died in 1987 after suffering a severe asthma attack. (Aimee Purcell Photo)