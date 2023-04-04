By MARK SARDELLA

WAKEFIELD — Based on feedback from the Zoning Board of Appeals, the developer of a proposed apartment building on Broadway (the current site of MG Fitness) has reduced the number of units from 124 down to 106. The development team also reduced the size of the building and incorporated a number of architectural changes designed to break up the massing and reduce the appearance of size.

Representing the developer, New Creek LLC, attorney Brian McGrail told the ZBA that he and his client had heard the board’s concerns about the size of the project.

He noted that the board had assigned member Jim McBain (a retired architect) to work with the development team to come up with a revised plan that might be more palatable to the board. McGrail said that the team had met several times with McBain to work on density, massing and style.

The rear of the proposed building would run along the eastern edge of what is currently the parking lot of MG Fitness. In the original plan, board members felt that the building presented a long wall facing Main Street. There are several businesses between the site and Main Street, but due to its height, the proposed building would still be visible.

At their last meeting, the ZBA was shown a new plan that reduced the length of the building by 40 feet. McGrail said that this reduction will also allow for more parking and green space.

ZBA member Chip Tarbell asked if any thought had been given to flipping the building so that the back was not facing Main Street.

Architect Brian O’Connor said that that approach had been considered, but the team felt that the original orientation would work better on the site if the issues with the long edge of the building could be resolved.

O’Connor displayed a series of images that showed a new design along the Main Street-facing rear of the building. The renderings depicted a series of “step-backs,” where the building was recessed at both ends and in the middle to break it up visually, so that it would look more like a series of smaller buildings.

He also displayed images from the Broadway-facing side, which, he maintained, presented a “dramatically smaller appearance” than the original plan.

O’Connor also discussed changes to materials and colors which he said would give the building a more traditional appearance and help to reduce the visual scale and massing.

McBain said that he was pleased with the direction of the revised plans and asked for more feedback from the full bull board.

Tarbell agreed that the designers had done a good job with the rear of the building breaking it down architecturally.

ZBA member Tom Lucey also liked the new design better but still felt that there were too many units. If the building were smaller, he suggested, even more green space could be added.

“I think the building is still too big right now,” he said.

There was further discussion of adding more green space along the Broadway side of the site. Project Manager Donny Lo said that he viewed the proposed green space along Broadway as a public amenity that would not just be for residents of the building.

No public testimony was offered at the hearing.

McGrail said that he had heard the ZBA’s concerns regarding the size of the building but indicated that it would be difficult to reduce it further. Still, work is expected to continue on addressing the building size.

The hearing was continued to the ZBA’s April 12 meeting.