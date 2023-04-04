PAIGE BUTLAND had two hits including a home run in Wakefield’s season opener against Lexington yesterday. The Warriors lost 15-14 in a wild game one. The Warriors will host Arlington tomorrow at 4:15 p.m. (File Photo)

LEXINGTON — The Wakefield High softball team traveled to Lexington for their season-opener yesterday.

The Div. 2 Warriors hung right with the Div. 1 Minutemen in an epic, back-and-forth game.

Lexington, who beat Wakefield 12-4 in their only meeting last year, appeared to have the game won with two outs in the 7th but Wakefield sophomore Giuliana O’Neill smashed a solo shot to tie the game. The Minutemen would later walk it off in the bottom of the 8th.

As expected in putting up 14 runs, Wakefield had multiple hitters stand out on opening day.

Senior Paige Butland went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI.

Senior Charlotte Rossicone had two RBI.

Senior Emma Kane had two singles and an RBI.

Freshman Kathryn Sliski went 4-for-5 with 5 RBI.

Freshman Jackie Sullivan had two singles and two RBI.

“Not enough defensive plays to get the job done,” said head coach Chris Tolios. “We had plenty of opportunities but had some errors in big spots. We need to clean it up.”

The Warriors will get ready for their home opener at Blatz Park, Meghan Burnett Field tomorrow at 4:15 p.m. when they will host Arlington. The Spy Ponders beat Watertown 12-0 in game one.