NORTH READING — For 80 years now, Smokey Bear has been telling the world that people can help prevent wildfires. Even before they can read much, children can understand, and can picture Smokey Bear and his buddy Woodsy Owl reminding to take care. (Woodsy Owl was introduced in the 1970s with the motto “Lend a hand; care for the land.”). With more and more brushfires and wildfires burning nearby, it’s more important than ever before to listen and to learn.

The North Reading Garden Club, as a member of the Garden Club Federation of Massachusetts continues to offer opportunities for students to participate in environmental awareness activities that convey a message to people of all ages about conservation principles. One such activity is the annual Smokey Bear and Woodsy Owl Garden Club poster contest, which is open to all students in grades 1 through 5.

The deadline for submitting posters in the 2024-25 Smokey Bear and Woodsy Owl Garden Club poster contest January 6, 2025.

All entries from North Reading students must be sponsored by the North Reading Garden Club. One entry from each grade level will be submitted to the state level. The state Garden Club submits five winning posters to the New England Regional Garden Club and then to the National Garden Club.

All posters should be 11×17 inches in size featuring either Smokey Bear or Woodsy Owl with the respective message incorporated into the design.

The artist’s name, address, home phone number, grade level, school, teacher’s name, city, and state must be printed on the back of the poster in the lower right corner. Each poster must also show the name of the sponsoring local Garden Club. (Do not use a dark marker for this information as it may show through.)

Finished posters may be left at the respective school main office if the artist is attending North Reading Public Schools. If the artist attends another school, then the finished poster must be delivered to the Smokey/Woodsy Coordinator.

Poster rules and tips are available at www.gardenclub.org/Youth/Contests/PosterContest.aspx.

See also: https://www.symbols.gov/ngc-poster-contest for additional tips.

For further information, details are available by contacting North Reading Garden Club Smokey /Woodsy Coordinator Christen Frothingham by email at (csfrothingham@yahoo.com) or by phone at 978-886-3917.