SOCCER WINNERS: From L-R, top row: Anjalee Zimmerman, Audrey Coughlin, Norah Burkholder, Natalie McCann, Penelope Alonzo, Kayla Groves, Amelia Paone. Bottom row: Elise Rosell, Sadie Murphy, Lilian Henry, Tessa Wildman, Madeline LaSpina, Hanna Daniels. Coaches Alison Paone, Jess Henry, Liz Larcano and Ken Groves)

MELROSE—The Melrose Girls Travel 3/4 –Team Paone finished their undefeated season strong with a hard fought 1-0 win over the Melrose 3/4 – Team Leparskas during the last game of the season with a solo goal by mid-fielder Lilian Henry and outstanding goal tending by Amelia Paone and Audrey Coughlin.

The team, made up of all third graders from Winthrop, Lincoln and Mystic Valley Charter Schools, went undefeated with 8 wins and 1 tie in the Middlesex League for Girls Travel / Grades 3/4.

Led by top goal scorers Penelope Alonzo and Madeline LaSpina and supported by defensive juggernauts Tessa Wildman and Norah Burkholder, the self-proclaimed Gummie Girls, scored 32 goals for the season with only 6 goals scored against.