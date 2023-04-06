THE MELROSE High girls softball opened with a convincing win over Lynn English last week. Pictured is sophomore infielder Paige Crovo. (photo by Raj Das edphotos.com)

By JENNIFER GENTILE

MELROSE—The Melrose High softball team has returned to its 2023 spring season with a season opening win over Lynn English, 16-11 on Friday, March 31 at Pine Banks Park in Melrose.

It was just the start they needed coming off a challenging 2022 season, when their promising start was thwarted by a pitcher injury that sealed their fate over the season.

“After a tough year we are looking forward to the development and talent this year returns with. We have a solid group to work with,” reports Melrose head coach Kelly Smith.

That includes two strong pitchers in senior captain Cassie Sleeper and lefty pitcher Riley Jones. “They’ve put in the work both on the mound and at the plate,” says Smith. “We have a nice dance going on between them splitting the job on the mound this year.”

Melrose will be led by three senior captains, Cassie Sleeper, Maddie Tobin and Sarah Hitchman. Sleeper returns to the mound but will also be splitting her time in the outfield. Tobin returns as a strong shortstop and Hitchman as a left fielder.

Around the horn, look for sophomore Gigi Albuja to provide catching duties, returning first basemen Ava Viola, second basemen Paige Crovo and third basemen Ella Bonacorsi. Outfield will be well managed by Leah Fowke (right) Maggie Turner and Cassie Sleeper in center and Sarah Hitchman and Sydney Bowles in left, while Riley Jones could fill any spot when not pitching.

Melrose opened up their season last Friday with an impressive 16-11 win over Lynn English behind the pitching of Cassie Sleeper (3 innings) and Riley Jones (4). Jones made early impressions count by scoring three triples in the game.

According to Smith, early efforts this season have seen good overall play on offense and defense. She points to Ava Viola who has “come out swinging in mid season form,” and Sleeper who is, “an all around stud and brings to much to the team offensively and defensively.”

Of senior captain Maddie Tobin, Coach Smith notes, “She put in the work in the off-season and is in complete control in infield and is finding the gaps slap hitting.”

She also credited Gigi Albuja in her work as catcher. “Gigi has stepped it up and is controlling behind the plate for us this season.”

Batting hasn’t been an issue so far for Melrose, who saw Tobin, Viola and Sleeper going 4-4 and Riley Jones 3-4 against Lynn English. Here’s hoping that is an indication of things to come.

As always, the Middlesex League remains tough and Melrose hopes to make a dent in it, particularly against their Freedom rivals. Notes the coach, “We hope to compete throughout the Middlesex and look for big wins against annual rivals, Wilmington and Wakefield.”

But first they will have to face Belmont whom they host on Wednesday (post deadline) at 4:15 p.m. They will travel to Lynn English and Reading before next hosting Watertown on Wednesday April 12 at 4:15 p.m. at Pine Banks.