THE MELROSE HIGH varsity baseball team opened their season this week and will host Reading on Monday at Morelli Field at 4:15 p.m. (photo by Raj Das edphotos.com)

By JENNIFER GENTILE

MELROSE—The Melrose High varsity baseball team returns after a very successful season last year, when they posted a 13-7 record and advanced in playoffs to face #2 seed King Phillip after an exciting 5-3 opening round win over rival Wakefield.

In the off-season, Melrose has lost twelve seniors and with it some experienced starters. Melrose head coach Scott Searles contends that rebuilding skilled positions will be the focus of their early-season efforts. “We lost a lot of seniors and any time that happens you’re sure to take some lumps. This is a very young team.”

Melrose will be led by four captains: senior Josh Madden, senior Jack Morrissey, senior Ryan Dolan and junior Ben Cassavoy.

Captains Ben Cassavoy and Josh Madden saw plenty of action in games last year and senior captain Ryan Dolan was a big part of their pitching staff. That group, along with seniors Brendan Morris and Colin Walsh, will serve as leaders for the young squad.

Coach Searles notes that many sophomores are in the mix and have potential. “Those kids are all talented and we are going to need them. Our success hinges on how fast those guys can mature at the varsity level.”

So far, it looks like Melrose’s pitching will be its strength if pre-season efforts are any indication.

“It should be our strength,” says Searles. “We really need to play well behind them to give ourselves a chance. We have several guys that are going to contribute on the mound: Josh, Ben, and Ryan will all be in the mix to start along with sophomore Jaiden Aquino.”

Expect relief duties from sophomore Dylan Harrington, sophomore Brendan Doyle, junior Tyler Muse and sophomore Justin D’Antona.

Around the horn, Melrose is still ironing out their positional players, which may take a few games to finalize.

Expect to see Ben Cassavoy at third base, Dylan Harrington at shortstop and Brendan Doyle at catcher. Jake Skane could see play at third, or first, which will also be manned by Brendan Morris. Tyler Muse and Mike Thomas will both see time at second base.

In the outfield, look for Josh Madden to play center when not pitching, and Jack Morrissey in the outfield. Ryan Dolan, Colin Walsh, Jaiden Aquino, and Justin Dantona will all battle it out early for outfield playing time.

Mother Nature made for a tricky preseason and Searles acknowledges that creating depth takes time. “Guys are working hard and we have good days. It’s really important to keep building and moving forward. Some of the younger guys haven’t been asked to focus at this level day in and day out. It’s a learning experience for them and you cannot force it. It all clicks in different ways for them.”

Melrose had an opening season loss against Woburn on Monday, which gave the team plenty to reflect on. “We’ve struggled to be consistent defensively and it caught up with us. I thought Josh (Madden) threw the ball well for the most part. We put him in some bad spots and made him throw extra pitches. For a young team I do think we put the bat on the ball well and that’s encouraging. I think the future is bright. The question is going to be whether we can put it together quick enough to fight our way to a playoff spot.”

While the coach would love to match last year’s success, he knows there’s work to do.

“Our goal should be to show up every day and bust our butts and get to a place where we dial in our intensity with game speed and focus. Once we do that, the skies the limit.”

Come watch Melrose when they host Reading on Monday, April 10 at 4:15 p.m. at Morelli Field.