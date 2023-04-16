THE PIONEERS and head coach Hector Longo meet on the mound during the team’s season-opening win over East Boston on April 3. (Courtesy Photo)

By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

LYNNFIELD — On Monday afternoon, the Lynnfield High softball team lost to guest Triton, 11-1, on a sunny, mild day. With the defeat, the Pioneers record dipped to 1-2 overall and 0-2 in the Cape Ann League. The Vikings, meanwhile, improved to 2-0 overall and in the CAL as they are the defending CAL Kinney Division champions.

“They are a talented bunch and easily the pick to win our division this year,” stated Pioneers head coach Hector Longo, who was the Vikings junior varsity coach last season. “It was fun to compete against them and I admire and respect them.”

The game was closer than the final would indicate as the Vikings plated seven runs in the top of the 7th inning to break it open.

Sophia Brown went all seven innings. The junior gave up only three earned runs, no walks and she struck out three.

“She pitched well but we made some errors,” pointed out Longo.

The lone LHS run came in the bottom of the 6th inning as Kaila George, who reached on a single, scored on a wild pitch.

“We had bases loaded with one out but only came up with the one run,” said Longo.

The Pioneers had five hits led by Ava Gamache as the junior, who made the CAL All-Star team last year, went 2 for 3 and was the team’s lone multiple hitter.

In their CAL opener on April 6, the Pioneers lost at Newburyport by a final score of 15-7.

Down 3-0, the Pioneers plated four runs in the top of the 3rd to take a temporary lead. However, the Clippers took command in the bottom of the 3rd, scoring six times to go up 9-4.

Lynnfield scored once in the 4th and twice in the 5th but the hosts scored three runs in both of those innings to lead 15-7 going into the 6th. The Clippers had 13 hits overall.

Brown went 5 2/3 innings allowing eight hits and eight earned runs. She walked one and struck out one.

“They are a tough team but we kicked it around in the field,” said Longo, as the team has struggled in the field leading to seven unearned Clipper runs.

The Pioneer offense had 11 hits led by Gamache who went 3 for 4 with one run batted in. Morgan Hubbard was a perfect 2 for 2 with a pair of walks and one run scored.

Ava Marotta was the team’s third multiple hitter going 2 for 4. The senior also knocked in two.

Lynnfield defeated Ipswich 14-2 on April 12.

On Patriots Day next Monday, they will go to Amesbury with that game starting at 10 a.m.