WAKEFIELD CO-OPERATIVE BANK is a proud sponsor of the 2023 Melrose Youth Softball season. Chris Minton, president of the league, visited our Melrose Branch to receive the check. From the left are Carol Nadeau, Senior Mortgage Consultant, Wakefield Co-operative Bank; Chris Minton, President Melrose Youth Softball; Leena McQuaid, Senior Universal Banker, Wakefield Co-operative Bank. Best of luck to all the teams! For more info about Melrose Youth Softball, visit https://www.melroseyouthsoftball.com
