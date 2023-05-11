MELROSE – Money continues to be poured into the city’s schools, as taxpayers fresh from approving an education-driven override of Proposition 2 1/2 four years ago can only stand open-mouthed as the district’s rescue mission continues.

The City of Melrose has released the details of its operating budget for fiscal year 2024 (FY24). In a release, the city reports that its request for a $101,173,341 budget, which represents a 6.2 percent increase over fiscal year 2023 (FY23), has been made available for viewing at https://www.cityofmelrose.org/mayor/pages/fy-2024-budget-documents.

“For fiscal year 2024, Mayor Paul Brodeur has proposed a $3 million increase to the Melrose Public Schools (MPS) budget, marking a 13 percent increase in the City-funded portion of the Melrose Public School’s operating budget since fiscal year 2022.

“This unprecedented, non-override investment is in addition to the $2,762,675 in Free Cash appropriations recently approved by the City Council that Mayor Brodeur and CFO Patrick Dello-Russo requested to close out the School’s FY23 budget, and the $3,399,132 in American Rescue Act (ARPA) funding the Mayor has allocated over the past two years to support the operating costs and capital needs of Melrose Public Schools.

“‘I am confident that together we will chart a path forward that supports our students and teachers and invests in our public schools while maintaining the stability of our City finances,’ said Mayor Brodeur.

“‘The budget that we’ve presented to the City Council reflects an investment in the Melrose community and the vitally important services we provide,’ said Mayor Paul Brodeur. ‘It delivers on a commitment to our residents to invest in our schools, to enhance the quality of life by supporting our elders, addressing infrastructure needs, continuing sustainability efforts, and increasing resources and programs to support the health and wellness needs of our residents — particularly our young people — that have grown as a result of the pandemic.’

“Mayor Brodeur’s office once again collaborated with the Auditor’s office and City departments to provide community members and elected officials with two additional ways of reviewing the FY24 budget — a Digital Budget Presentation, which moves key data from the City’s budget document into an easy-to-understand digital format; and a Supplemental Budget Document, which highlights each City Department’s mission, goals for FY24, and all key changes to their budgets from FY23 to FY24.

“‘I am particularly proud of our efforts to meet the goal of increasing transparency around our budget processes year after year,’ added Mayor Brodeur. ‘I’m especially thankful to our entire finance office for assisting me in my mission to provide residents with access to the City’s budget information.’”

To view the City’s FY24 budget documents in one place, visit www.cityofmelrose.org/mayor/pages/fy-2024-budget-documents.