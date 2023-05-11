CAPTAIN SYDNEY MOON

THE WAKEFIELD High girls’ tennis team won their third in a row yesterday with a clutch, 3-2 win over rival Melrose at the Lyons Courts. The Warriors will host Stoneham tomorrow, 4 p.m. at the Dobbins Courts. (File Photo)

MELROSE — The Wakefield High girls’ tennis team pushed their winning streak to three games with a huge, road victory over rival Melrose yesterday at the Lyons Courts.

The Warriors won a very close matchup between two evenly-matched teams. In the end, Wakefield had more depth as they won both doubles matches and took a 3rd singles win as well.

Once again, captain Sydney Moon set the tone at third singles, cruising past Kate McAndrew 6-0, 6-1. It was the sixth straight victory for Moon.

Ariannah Tringali and Anna Wong had the best match of the day at second singles. Wong won the first set 6-4 before Tringali responded with a 6-3 win in the second set. Wong held on for a 10-5 win in the tiebreaker.

The doubles teams continued to impress for the Warriors as they came through to pick up the win for their team.

At first doubles, Toni Whitson and Erin Leary won 6-2, 6-2 while Addie Moon and Sienna Catizone came away with a 6-4, 6-2 win at second doubles.

The Warriors will look to keep their Freedom Division winning streak alive when they take on Stoneham for the second time this season on Friday, 4 p.m. at the Dobbins Courts. Wakefield won the first matchup, 4-1.