Avid Red Sox and Celtics fan who loved music and trips to Aruba

WAKEFIELD — Stephen J. O’Brien, age 49 died suddenly June 9 in Wakefield. He was born in Vernon, CT and raised in Newington, CT. As a youth, Stephen played Little Pal basketball at the old Willimantic, CT YMCA and little league baseball in Newington. Stephen was a graduate of Newington High School where he continued his baseball career as a pitcher for the high school team. He earned a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and received his Master’s Degree from Brown University.

In 2006, Stephen moved to MA. He was employed as a Fixed Income Portfolio Manager for BNY Mellon at their Boston office and was a CFA Charter holder. He took great pride in his work and was a dedicated employee. During his career he enjoyed working with a number of colleagues within the industry and always liked connecting with people.

Stephen was a fan of all things “Tarheels” and maintained relationships with college and childhood friends. He was an avid Red Sox and Celtics fan, attending many games with family and friends. He was easy to talk to and developed friendships with all that crossed his path. He was a lover of music, attending many concerts and enjoyed trips to Aruba with his loving wife Julie and friends.

Stephen had a peaceful presence about him. He was a gentle and kind soul. He took time to listen and was there to offer insight and guidance to those around him. Once you got to know him, his personality and sense of humor was apparent. He loved his family and would do anything he could to help provide support and encouragement. His faith was extremely important to him and his daily prayer list was long, because he truly cared for people. He will be missed by so many and never forgotten.

Stephen was the beloved husband of Julie L. (Tripp) O’Brien with whom he shared 18 wonderful years full of love and adventure. He was the cherished son of Irene (Ditrichas) O’Brien, Glastonbury, CT and Dennis O’Brien, Willimantic, CT; and stepson to Susan Johnson, Willimantic, CT. He is also survived by his step-sister Leslie O’Brien and her husband Tony Kydd; mother in-law Lorraine Gibbs and brother in-law Jeffrey Tripp. He is adored and remembered by his aunts and uncles with whom he was very close and loved deeply; his cousins, nieces and countless friends.

His funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield on Wednesday, June 19 at 10 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Tuesday, June 18 from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Greater Boston Food Bank, 70 S Bay Ave., Boston, MA 02118. For the online guestbook and directions, please visit mcdonaldfs.com.