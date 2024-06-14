Enjoyed playing mahjong and tending to her garden

WAKEFIELD — Donna O. Murphy, age 78 of Wakefield, died peacefully Wednesday, June 2 surrounded by her family and friends.

She was born in Malden on December 18, 1945 and was the daughter of the late Ernest and Eloise (Canniff) Olsen,

Donna was a graduate of Malden High (1963) and MGH School of Nursing. She was a long-time nurse and caregiver who also worked in home health care and hospice. Donna was a longtime resident of Melrose and most recently Wakefield. She was the treasurer of The Intravenous Nurses Society, President of the Wakefield Garden Club and a member of many local clubs. She enjoyed traveling to Europe, playing mahjong and bridge and tending to her garden.

She was the loving mother of Matthew R. Murphy of Wakefield and Adam P. Murphy of Brooklyn, NY. She was the beloved sister of Gail A. Sweeney and her husband Robert of Fort Myers, FL and the late Paul D. Olsen. She is also survived by her three grandchildren Emerson, Brady and Rhys.

Her funeral service will be held on Monday, June 17 at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield at 11 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the funeral home prior to the service beginning at 9 a.m. Interment, Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. For the online guestbook and directions, please visit mcdonaldfs.com.