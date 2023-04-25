STONEHAM — Put some spring in your creative step! Meet other local, adult writers and artists at the best free and casual way to connect with creative minds in the north of Boston region. The Room to Write’s next quarterly Writers and Illustrators Meet & Greet will be held on Wednesday, April 26 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Stoneham Teen Center, 79 Central St. (Previous location of All Saints Episcopal Church) in Stoneham.

This is a free and casual opportunity to gather with writers and illustrators of all levels, all genres and from a variety of communities. Adult writers and illustrators of all genres and levels are invited to meet up and share ideas, ask questions, and encourage fellow writers and artists. TRtW will provide something sweet to eat along with coffee and tea.

This Meet & Greet is sponsored by The Room to Write and located in space being generously provided by Boys & Girls Club of Stoneham & Wakefield with special thanks to local artist Max Rose: radishtalesart.com for providing the accompanying illustration.

Contact Colleen Getty at [email protected] or 781-621-3274 with questions or to let us know you hope to join us.

Visit: www.theroomtowrite.org for more information or to learn about The Room to Write’s other programs and events.

See you on Wednesday, April 26!