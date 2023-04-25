ENTRANCE TO WHITELAM Books on Main St., Reading

READING — April is National Poetry Month and Whitelam Books at 610 Main St in Reading is celebrating with a Community Open Mic Night. Adults and teens are invited to come to Whitelam Books on Wednesday, April 26 at 7 p.m. to share their original poetry or a poem that they love written by someone else. Come out and enjoy an evening celebrating the beauty and power of the written word.

For details about this and other events follow Whitelam Books on Facebook and Instagram or check out whitelambooks.com.