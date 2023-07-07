Summer Hours: Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. (8 p.m. in the children’s room); Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and closed Saturdays and Sundays.

Find Your Voice Summer Reading Program for all ages runs through August 4: Whether you’re brand new or a seasoned reader, we have lots of fun in store for you this summer! Visit melrosepubliclibrary.org to find out about the reading challenges, events and other fun stuff we have planned. You’re never too old or too young for summer reading fun!

ADULT PROGRAMS

CREATIVEBUG Take & Make for Adults: Tissue Paper Pompoms kit, Monday, July 10, register online: Adults! This summer get your craft on by trying out Creativebug! If you haven’t done so already, use your library card and PIN to create your own account for free. Once you create your account, nurture your creative side with 1000+ video classes in painting, knitting, crafting, sewing and more!

Kits are limited; one per person. Registrants may pick up kits starting Monday, July 17. Each kit contains sign up information with a link to the Creativebug online class and materials to make two tissue paper pompoms (no physical directions will be included). Creating something on Creativebug may get you a BINGO on our Summer Reading Bingo sheet.

The Tuesday Morning Book Group, Tuesday, July 11, 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., in person at the Milano Center, 201 W. Foster St./Zoom hybrid meeting. This group meets the second Tuesday of each month. Book selections range in genres but the discussion is always lively! Ask at the desk for a copy of The Personal Librarian by Marie Benedict. For those not able to attend in person, we are also offering remote access via Zoom. Please register online whether you are attending in person or via Zoom, so the library can accommodate all those planning to participate.

Evening with Author Lisa See, Wednesday, July 12, 7 to 8:30 p.m., online

virtual: Join New York Times bestselling author Lisa See as she talks about her new book Lady Tan’s Circle of Women, a captivating story of women helping other women. See’s latest historical novel was inspired by the true story of a woman physician from 15th century China and is a triumphant re-imagining of the life of a woman who was remarkable in the Ming dynasty and would be considered remarkable today.

Ms. See is the New York Times bestselling author of The Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane, Snow Flower and the Secret Fan, Peony in Love, Shanghai Girls, China Dolls and Dreams of Joy, which debuted at #1. She is also the author of On Gold Mountain, which tells the story of her Chinese American family’s settlement in Los Angeles. Ms. See has also written a mystery series that takes place in China. This program is hosted by the Burlington Public Library and 49 other area libraries. Please register at melrosepubliclibrary.org.

History Book Club, Wednesday, July 12, 7 to 8:45 p.m., in person at the Milano Center, 201 W. Foster St./Zoom hybrid meeting (doors will be locked by 7:30 p.m.) The topic for the July meeting is America at Play! Choose a nonfiction book that examines a historic aspect of summer tourism or vacation history. Perhaps it’s the advent of hotels that sprung up along interstate highways or the lights and spectacle found along beach boardwalks. Feel free to explore anything from the humble history of summer camps, to the big business of massive theme parks. Everyone is welcome, whether they read a book and want to share or they just want to listen and learn! For those not able to attend in person, we are also offering remote access via Zoom. Please register online so the library can accommodate all those planning to participate.

Significant Short Fiction Discussion Group, Wednesday, July 19, 2 to 3:30 p.m., in person at the Milano Center, 201 W. Foster St./Zoom hybrid meeting.

This group currently meets on the third Wednesday of every month to discuss short stories. Readers are working their way through The Best Short Stories 2022: The O. Henry Prize Winners. This month’s stories are The Little Widow from the Capital by Yohanca Delgado and Lemonade by Eshkol Nevo. New attendees are always welcome! Please check in at the front door at the Milano Center. For those not able to attend in person, we are also offering remote access via Zoom. Please sign up online regardless of how you will be attending so the library can anticipate the number of attendees. You will receive the link in your confirmation email for Zoom access.

Expanding Your Family Stories with Kim Kerrigan, Wednesday, July 19, 7 to 8 p.m., online virtual: Kim Kerrigan’s great uncle, James Schneider, was one of the victims who died as a result of the catastrophic Iroquois Theater fire that occurred on December 30, 1903, in Chicago, Illinois and claimed almost 600 lives. When Kim, as a young man, learned the fate of his mother’s uncle, he decided to learn as much as he could about Schneider’s interesting life as well as his untimely death. In “Expanding Your Family Stories,” Kim will share what he has uncovered about his great uncle’s life and tragic death; he also will help you understand the importance of your family history and the memorable stories it can spawn. In addition, he will provide you with many tips to research the history of your family and give you the timely answers and riveting facts necessary to make your ancestors come alive. And he will ensure you have the tools at your disposal to be a more dynamic and accurate storyteller. This is the second of three virtual programs focused on an aspect of genealogy, associated with Find Your Voice: Summer Reading for Adults. Register online.

TEEN PROGRAMS

Teens and tweens grades six through twelve are invited to join us for our 2023 Teen Summer Reading program, Follow Your Voice featuring virtual and in-person events, reading and activity challenges and more! Teen Summer Reading runs through August 4. To find out about all the cool events you can take a part in, visit the library event calendar at melrosepubliclibrary.org.



Banned Bookswap Booktalk, Tuesday, July 11, 6 to 7 p.m., in person at the Beebe Playground. Do you read challenged and/or banned books? Come share your favorite one with other banned book readers, and maybe pick up a recommendation or two as they share theirs! Register online.

Teen & Tween Advisory Group (ages 11-18), Wednesday, July 12, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., in person Melrose City Hall, Cassidy Conference Room, 2nd Floor(Offsite Location): Do you enjoy using the library? Would you like to have a say in what events the library hosts for teens? Have you been dying to recommend some books for the collection? Are you looking for volunteer hours? If you answered yes to any or all of these, then the Melrose Public Library Teen and Tween Advisory Group may be the place for you! Register online.

Teens & Tweens Teen Trivia Night: Heartstopper (ages 11-18), Tuesday, July 25, 6 to 7 p.m., online virtual: Think you know everything there is to know about Alice Oseman’s Heartstopper series? Test your knowledge at teen trivia night! Warning: spoilers for volumes one and two ahead. Generously sponsored by the Friends of the Melrose Public Library. Registration for this event opens Tuesday, July 11 at 9 a.m.

CHILDRENS PROGRAMS

Join the Children’s Department for an exciting, loud summer as you Find Your Voice! Kids entering pre-kindergarten through 5th grade are invited to join us for the 2023 Summer Reading Program featuring programs for kids of all ages focused around our theme of finding your voice, through music, art, activism, stories, dance and more! Summer Reading started Tuesday, June 20 and runs until Friday, August 4. Sign up began on Tuesday, June 20. Stop by the table outside the library doors to register, get your Summer Tracker and pick up a glitter tattoo. And don’t forget to stop inside in the Children’s Room for fun activities during kickoff week. Kids can register throughout the summer by stopping by the Children’s Desk. For little ones younger than preK, check out our 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten page for tracking reading throughout the year!

SPECIAL EVENTS

Starlight Stories (ages 3-8), Tuesday, July 11, 6 to 6:45 p.m., in person at Beebe Playground Greenspace: Join the staff of the Children’s Department for a story time at twilight as we Find Your Voice! this summer. Snuggle up in your coziest PJs with a stuffie friend for a story time as night falls. We’ll wind down for bed while singing songs, reading books and getting the wiggles out. Space is limited and registration is required for all participants. Please register for all who will attend (i.e. register for 3 people if a child and two adults will attend). Program will take place on the green space behind the playground area, weather permitting. Bring your own blanket or towel to sit on. Wear your PJs and bring a stuffie if you want! Register online.

Family Challenge Night (ages 5-10 and their family groups), Monday, July 17, 6 to 7 p.m., in person at Beebe Playground Greenspace: Join the staff of the Children’s Department for a night of Find Your Voice! fun family-style. Families will compete in construction challenges that test their communication, creativity and skills in different ways. Space is limited and registration is required. Please register once for each family group attending. Registration for this event opens Monday, July 10 at 9 a.m.

Alastair Moock Family Concert, Thursday, July 27, 6 to 6:45 p.m., in person at Beebe Estate Lawn: Join the Children’s Department and Alastair Moock for an outdoor summer concert! This family friendly concert, put on as a part of Find Your Voice! Summer Reading, will feature songs, dancing and fun. All ages will enjoy this night of music and entertainment. Alastair Moock is an award-winning singer-songwriter; a Grammy-nominated family musician; a social justice and songwriting educator for all ages; and co-founder of The Opening Doors Project, an anti-racist music organization. This program is recommended for kids and families. Bring a blanket and your dancing shoes for a night of family fun! Please register once for each family group attending.

Mindful Moments Story Time (ages 4-7), Mondays 7/10, 7/17, 7/24, 7/31, 2 to 2:45 p.m., in person behind the Beebe playground: Join the staff of the Children’s Department for a story time program focused on social-emotional skills as we Find Your Voice! this summer. This program will feature books, activities and songs that will help young kids explore their emotions and develop skills for dealing with big feelings. With a mindfulness focus, kids and their caregivers will begin to find their quiet so that they can find their voices. This program will feature longer books and quieter activities. It is recommended for kids ages 4-7 and their caregivers. Space is limited and registration is required for all participants. Please register for all who will attend (i.e. register for 3 people if a child and two adults will attend). Program will take place on the green space behind the playground area, weather permitting. Bring your own blanket or towel to sit on.

Sing Along Stories (ages 0-3), Tuesdays and Thursdays 7/11, 7/13, 7/18, 7/20, 7/25, 7/27, 8/1, 8/3, 10:30 to 11 a.m., in person behind the Beebe playground: Join the staff of the Children’s Department for songs and a story as we Find Your Voice! this summer. This program will feature songs and movements that will get little ones wiggling, bouncing and grooving to the beat. With an early literacy focus, kids and their caregivers will meet new friends, learn new songs and discover new books. Recommended for babies, little ones and their caregivers. This program happens twice each week to offer more spaces for families to join. Register for only one program each week. Space is limited and registration is required for all participants. Please register for all who will attend (i.e. register for 3 people if a child and two adults will attend). Program will take place on the green space behind the playground area, weather permitting. Bring your own blanket or towel to sit on.

Creative Kids (ages 8-10), Tuesdays 7/18 and 8/1, 3 to 3:45 p.m., in person Milano Center Pavilion (Please meet library staff outside the Milano Center.): Join the staff of the Children’s Department for an afternoon workshop of creative fun during our Find Your Voice! summer. Explore new outlets for your creative talents and learn something fun while meeting new friends. Space is limited and registration is required for all participants. Please register separately for each child attending. Caregivers must remain in the vicinity.

Creative Kids Jr. (ages 5-7), Tuesdays 7/11 and 7/25, 3 to 3:45 p.m., in person Milano Center Pavilion (Please meet library staff outside the Milano Center.): Join the staff of the Children’s Department for an afternoon workshop of creative fun during our Find Your Voice! summer. Explore new outlets for your creative talents and learn something fun while meeting new friends. Space is limited and registration is required for all participants. Please register separately for each child attending. Caregivers must remain in the vicinity.

Express Yourself! (ages 5-10), Wednesdays 7/12, 7/19, 7/26, 8/2, 3 to 3:45 p.m., in person Beebe Playground Greenspace weather permitting: Join the staff of the Children’s Department for an afternoon devoted to expressing creativity during our Find Your Voice! summer. No registration is required for this drop in program. The theme and focus will change each week. Caregivers need to remain with little ones while attending the program.

