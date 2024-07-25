MELROSE — A favorite among Melrose Chamber of Commerce events, the 11th annual Summer Stroll returns on Friday, July 26, from 6-9 p.m. The Stroll will showcase downtown businesses with Olympic themes, and multiple tents of live music, featuring local residents and winner of the 2023 NE Music Awards for best ‘Roots Act,’ The Gravel Project, playing at 7 p.m. at the City Hall tent.

The Stroll is put on by the Chamber in partnership with the City of Melrose.

Coincidentally, the Olympic Opening Ceremony will occur on the same day, July 26 as the annual Stroll. Several local businesses will participate in a USA pep rally via Melrose, with Olympic themed games, trivia, and more to add a unique twist to the annual Summer Stroll. Tying into the Olympic theme, organizers are creating a ‘passport’ for residents to visit participating restaurants and retailers. If they complete an activity, they get a stamp and can then be entered into a raffle for gift certificates.

With streets closed to vehicles, folks will enjoy the beautiful downtown City of Melrose, walking here and there throughout the evening, shopping, browsing, eating and grooving to several tent stations of music including: DJ Frixx & the Dance Track Flash Mob, the Jazz Tent, All-Stars of the Knights of Columbus Open Mic, and City Hall Tent featuring Roots Act of 2023, The Gravel Project.

The Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the City of Melrose, coordinates with the Police & Fire Departments, along with the DPW and MBTA to put on this well-loved community event every summer. Main Street between Upham and Grove Streets will be closed to vehicles, including parts of Essex and W. Foster St. The night will proceed, light rain or shine, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Main Street in downtown Melrose. More info can be found at www.MelroseChamber.org

The 2024 entertainment includes such Melrose based acts as:

The Gravel Project:

The Gravel Project returns to Melrose! Named ‘Roots Act of 2023’ by New England Music Awards, the band’s live show blends rock, world music and jazz with power and soul. Originally created by former Melrose resident, Andrew Gravel (vocals, guitar), The Gravel Project is an all star band of Boston music veterans including brother, Jordan Gravel (organ, keys), Dave Fox (drums), and Eguie Castrillo (percussion). Headlining the Melrose Summer Stroll, the band will perform a feature set in front of City Hall at 7 p.m. @ City Hall Music Tent

> www.TheGravelProject.com

DJ Frixx:

DJ Frixx is constantly moving, whether it’s to the next upscale club, wedding, neighborhood gathering place, or festival in New England with the music he produces at his studio. A man whose unrelenting passion for music drives him. A born perfectionist who aims to continue dominating the scene he helped to develop. The leading figure in the hip-hop, Afrobeat, Pop, R&B, Reggae, and Haitian music movements in the greater Boston area. A normal, Melrose guy, leading the unusual life of one of the region’s most well-known DJs. @ Eastman Place Dance Tent

> https://sreg2018.wixsite.com/djfrixx

The Flipside:

Melrose resident, Julianne Johnston plays flute and saxophones along with Barry Johnston’s guitar, and featured guest performers. Julianne served as principal flute with the Augusta Symphony Orchestra for 10 years, the ASO wind quintet and the Kankakee Symphony Orchestra in Illinois. She has also played in regional opera orchestras and musical shows on flute, clarinet, sax and piccolo. The Flipside will perform a mixture of jazz and pop tunes at the Melrose Summer Stroll. @ Lower Main Jazz Tent

> http://www.jjmusic.us

Joe Mulholland:

Pianist Joe Mulholland is a Professor of Harmony at Berklee College of Music, and was Chair of the Department for 10 years. Joe specializes in jazz, blues, Brazilian and Broadway. He has released 5 albums of original compositions and arrangements (available on streaming services) and is very active as a soloist and vocal accompanist in the Boston area. @ Lower Main Jazz Tent

> http://www.joemulhollandmusic.com

All Stars of the Knights of Columbus Open Mic:

An acoustic-ish, sort of jammy, musical open mic has been happening at the Knights of Columbus, 23 W. Foster St., every Thursday since 2022. The scene has grown and budded fresh musical spinoffs, friendships and good times. See some of the regular attendees perform at the 2024 Summer Stroll. Featuring: Johnny O, Nick LaFauci, Diana, Jackie & Ike Adams, Marianne, Tom Cat, Jason English, TIMKO, and more! Set up right in front of the KofC’s doors, where they’ll have their ballroom bar open, AC’s on, indoor seating, and restrooms… all to take a little break during the Melrose Summer Stroll, while listening to the All Star music! @ KofC Music Tent

Dance Track Studio:

Celebrating Offering quality dance training for 40 years, Dance Track Studio of Wakefield MA, will surprise the Melrose Summer Stroll with a dancing flash mob! @ Eastman Place Dance Tent

> www.dancetrackstudio.com

“The Summer Stroll is one of four signature community events organized each year by the Chamber, in partnership with the City of Melrose, to help promote Melrose’s vibrant downtown and allow the community to gather in one place for a fun evening out,” says Chamber Executive Director Stephanie Nelson.

Entertainment for the Summer Stroll is generously sponsored by The Residence at Melrose Station, offering Independent, Assisted & Memory Care living. Music sponsors include 128 Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electric – Bell & Izzi LLC – Melrose Glass Co Inc – Messina Fund for the Arts, Pegasus Design-to-Build – Rockland Trust – and Sullivan & Clark, Attorneys at Law

For more information about the Summer Stroll, please contact the Melrose Chamber of Commerce at info@melrosechamber.org or 781-665-3033. This is a rain or shine event.