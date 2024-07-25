WAKEFIELD — Superintendent David DiBarri announces that Richard M. Barden has been named as the next principal of Northeast Metro Tech, succeeding Dr. Carla Scuzzarella.

Throughout the interview process, according to a release, Barden was highly impressive. Barden began his career in 2001 as a classroom teacher at the Donald P. Timony Grammar School in Methuen. He has taught math and worked in the Methuen Public School’s Freshman Academy. He became high school associate principal in 2011, and supervising principal in 2015.

Barden holds a bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from Merrimack College, a master’s degree in Teaching Mathematics from Salem State University, and a certificate of advanced graduate study in educational leadership from Salem State University.

“I am excited and honored to be named principal of Northeast Metro Tech,” said Barden. “It is a privilege to join the esteemed faculty, staff, and administration who are committed to the development and success of all students while cultivating a school climate that is inclusive, safe, and supportive. I look forward to meeting students and partnering with families and community members. I am grateful for this opportunity to lead Northeast Metro Tech in its quest to ensure all students receive the high-quality education they deserve and will cherish for a lifetime.”

Barden is an experienced educator who has been teaching since 2001, and who spent the last nine years serving as Supervising Principal at Methuen High School. Mr. Barden has demonstrated considerable leadership at Methuen High School and will bring his vast knowledge, experience and compassion to Northeast.

Barden will replace Principal Carla Scuzzarella, a graduate of Saugus High who took an administrative position — associate principal — at Saugus Middle High School.

“I’m pleased to welcome Mr. Barden to Northeast Metro Tech. I’m sure he will continue his long and distinguished career in support of our students,” said Superintendent DiBarri. “Please join me in welcoming him to the Northeast community.”