MELROSE — Tour a variety of Melrose gardens to learn, gain inspiration, find ideas and enjoy our urban oases on Saturday, June 22 from 1 to 4 p.m. (rain date June 23). Everything from urban farms including goats, chickens, fish and others, zen gardens, herb gardens, flower gardens, natives, pollinator habitats, outdoor escapes and more.

Light refreshments will be provided at some tour stops. A custom Google Map link will be provid- ed several days before the event date with all the host information and garden details. This is a family-friendly event. Kids are free. Adult tickets are $20 and may be purchased at melrosefarmersmarket.org/store.