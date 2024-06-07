By DAN PAWLOWSKI

GROTON — The Wakefield High girls’ lacrosse team traveled to Groton on Monday afternoon to meet Groton-Dunstable in the first round of the Div. 3 State Tournament. After four evenly-matched quarters, the two teams found themselves tied 9-9 and on their way to overtime. The Crusaders found the game-winner about 30 seconds in, bringing a crashing end to a thrilling game and Wakefield’s 2024 season.

“I told the team to keep their heads up high because they have come so far,” said Wakefield head coach Cara Luca.

Often times, teams can wonder if they gave it everything they had in the tournament.

Neither squad had to worry about that after this one.

During what ended up being an epic tug-of-war, the Warriors and Crusaders battled for possession, defended with everything they had and executed well on the attack.

The home team led 3-1 after the first quarter, but the visitors responded, winning the second quarter by a 5-1 count to take a 6-4 lead into halftime.

Groton-Dunstable returned the favor in the third, shutting out the Warriors on their way to a 7-6 lead after three.

Alternating scoring continued in a wild fourth until the teams found themselves tied at 9-9.

Wakefield’s attack was led by senior captains Juliana Spaulding (4 goals, 1 assist), Molly Forrest (4 goals) and Kyleigh Formicola (3 assists). Sophomores Rory McNeill (1 goal) and Cara Carangelo (1 assist) also combined for a goal.

Senior goalie Sofia Macaluso stepped up with 11 saves and the defense, including senior captain Lea Carangelo, senior Alexa Kelliher, junior Maddy Taylor and sophomore Emma Ickes, played well as a group, especially when the Warriors needed possession to get back into it.

The Warriors got the first goal of the game when Spaulding found Forrest in front. Groton-Dunstable responded with two goals during a man-up situation and they made it 3-1 on a free position shot with 2:35 left.

Macaluso made a huge save on a golden opportunity with just under a minute left to keep Wakefield close – a play that certainly gave the Warriors momentum going into the second.

That second quarter belonged to Juliana Spaulding. She scored all four of her goals in this frame, starting with a low finish on a free position look, winning the ensuing draw control and dodging all the way through traffic on an impressive individual effort to tie it at 3-3.

After Ickes later broke up a centering pass attempt, Taylor got a groundball and was slashed to earn a two-minute man-up for the Warriors. Spaulding capitalized on this, earning another free shot, which she buried again to tie it at 4-4.

The defense really shined during the final five minutes of the half. Macaluso kept it tied on a save from point-blank range and Ickes got her stick on a free position bid which led to a transition opportunity for Cara Carangelo who made a perfect pass across the field to McNeill, a quick catch and finish giving the Warriors the lead.

After another huge draw control win, Spaulding concluded her dominant quarter by weaving her way through traffic again and scoring with just 14 seconds on the clock to give the visitors a 6-4 advantage at halftime.

The Crusaders found another level in the third, and despite a 3-0 G-D run, the Warrior defense did well to stem the tide and Macaluso made three key stops in the quarter.

Wakefield’s attack bounced back in the 4th, a quarter that belonged to Forrest and Formicola.

Formicola found Forrest in the middle for the equalizer two minutes into the frame and the two connected again a couple minutes later after sophomore Stella Carlino gained possession with a groundball in the neutral zone. On this goal, Formicola moved behind the net and let the play develop, dishing to a cutting Forrest who finished with a bounce shot to make it 8-7.

The entertaining final quarter turned into an instant classic in the final five minutes with G-D tying it but Forrest battling to win the ensuing draw and scoring off of yet another find from Formicola.

The Crusaders leveled it again with 3:13 to go but Wakefield’s defense stepped up, especially Lea Carangelo who intercepted a pass and cleared to her sister Cara in the midfield to give the Warriors some breathing room.

In the end, it was only fitting that the game went to overtime. It just wasn’t Wakefield’s moment as the Crusaders won the first draw and did well to quickly create a terrific look and end it.

Wakefield finished their season with an overall record of 8-11. They started 2-5 with multiple one or two-goal losses but they improved as the season went on and the competition got tougher, ending their regular season on a four-game winning streak.

“We had a rocky start to the season with a lot of close games,” said Luca. “We were waiting for the team to click and it finally did towards the end.”

Luca was especially grateful to the group of 12 seniors who will leave a lasting legacy.

“It’s always hard coaching the seniors one last time,” said Luca. “They left their mark on the program and set a great example for our younger athletes.

“To see how far they have come in the past four years and leave it all on the field in the State Tournament was bittersweet.”