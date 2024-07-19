MELROSE — Among the many cultural contributions of coastal European countries, music from Italy, Spain, France, the British Isles and Scandinavia has enriched not just locally, but worldwide, inspiring each nation’s diaspora as well as the broader society. Please join the Nissitissit String Quartet at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 26 at the Melrose Veterans Memorial Middle School courtyard for their European Cruise concert for some music from each nationality, often contrasting a beloved classical work from centuries ago with something contemporary and iconic.

The French set, for example, pairs “The Swan,” the soaring cello solo from Carnival of the Animals by Saint-Saëns, with the Ragtime movement from Claude Bolling’s Suite for Violin and Jazz Piano. The British set begins with a classical gem on a Welsh theme by Vaughan Williams and ends with Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody via an Irish medley and the Scottish air, “Loch Lomand,” in between. Up north, Grieg’s “Wedding Day at Troldhaugen” starts the Scandinavian tour in Norway, setting the stage for Abba’s “Dancing Queen.”

This program is supported in part by a grant from the Melrose Cultural Council, a local agency

which is supported by the Mass Cultural Council, a state agency. Additional funding by the Melrose

Messina Fund for the Arts is greatly appreciated

Based in the pastoral region of Northwest Middlesex County, the Nissitissit String Quartet is four long-time colleagues and friends with a mutual desire for a fresh and fun performance experience. Musical treasures specially crafted from jazz standards, ragtime, Latin, classical, folk and fiddle, pop, rock, Broadway, and Hollywood make up multi-generational concerts that are upbeat and engaging for a wide audience.

John Bumstead is the Principal Cello of the Melrose Symphony Orchestra and for 30 years has taught cello in the Melrose public schools. John performs regularly with Symphony by the Sea and North Shore Music Theater and is cello professor at UMass Lowell.

Lisa Kempskie has a degree in violin from UMass Lowell and has done graduate work at the UConn, Storrs. Equally comfortable on violin and viola, she is principal viola of the Lexington Symphony.

Peter Stickel is the violinist for the New England Tenors. He is co-founder and long-time executive director of New England String Ensemble.

Valerie Callahan has taught and performed on the violin and viola since childhood. She has a Master’s in String Performance from the Boston Conservatory and heads the string program in Dracut. Please see www.nissitissitstringquartet.org for more information on the group.