MELROSE — The Melrose Cultural Council (MCC) is asking the community to help inform arts funding in Melrose for 2025. Local Cultural Councils across the Commonwealth send annual community surveys to help determine funding priorities for individual cities and towns.

While the state agency, the Massachusetts Cultural Council, sets forth a specific set of funding guidelines for state arts and cultural funds, the results of the MCC survey will further help define funding priorities that are specific to the Melrose public.

The group appreciates hearing from you. Please take a moment to complete the survey by visiting their website at melroseculture.org/news.