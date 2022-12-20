COLBY, 4 and Tenley, 2 had a chance to visit Santa recently. Children are welcome to visit Santa Monday through Friday from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. until Dec. 23. Sponsored by the Wakefield Lions Club. (Mark Sardella Photo)
