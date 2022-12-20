By MARK SARDELLA

WAKEFIELD — Along with more housing development, wider sidewalks and bike lanes are coming to North Avenue. Town Engineer William Renault and Public Works Director Joseph Conway were at last week’s Town Council Meeting to provide an update on North Avenue infrastructure projects.

Renault talked about completed housing developments like 598 North Ave. and 600 North Ave., along with the recently approved Cabot Cabot & Forbes project at 200 Quannapowitt Parkway. He also noted at a 38-unit 40B project at 596 North Ave. is nearing approval at the Zoning Board of Appeals.

He said that after the DPW conducted a townwide water infrastructure study, it identified the need to upgrade the water mains along North Ave. Renault reminded the board that town received a 2021 MassWorks Grant for $2 million, of which $1,500,000 was designated for North Avenue and Lowell Street water main improvements.

The remaining $500,000 will be used for the creation of a North Avenue “shared use path.”

Beginning with the west side on North Avenue, Renault talked about contributions that have already been made to the town by the developers of 598 and 600 North Ave. for sidewalk improvements in the vicinity of those buildings, as well as the recommendation for new sidewalk in front of the proposed 40B at 596 North Ave.

He also noted plans to install new pedestrian flashing beacons on North Avenue for the crosswalks at Willard and Winn streets.

Renault then moved to the east side of the roadway and the proposed “shared-use path,” which will begin just north of the Veterans Field parking area and continue to Quannapowitt Parkway. He explained that the short stretch of North Avenue between the Veterans Field parking area and Church Street will be part of a future, more comprehensive re-alignment of the Church Street-North Avenue intersection.

He showed four options with different configurations that were considered for the shared use path and bike lane. The preferred option features a 10-foot-wide sidewalk and 5-foot bike lane along the edge of the roadway. There will be a crosshatched strip to separate the bike lane and the 11-foot-wide northbound travel lane. He noted that there had been some interest in a physical barrier between the bike lane and the auto travel lane.

Renault said that, as part of their project, Cabot Cabot & Forbes will continue the shared use path down Quannapowitt Parkway and through their property. The goal, he said, is to have a pedestrian/bike path around the full circumference of the Lake.

Town Councilor Edward Dombroski asked how the narrowed motor vehicle travel lane would impact snow plowing operations.

Conway explained that it shouldn’t be an issue. Renault added that plowing was one reason why a permanent barrier between the bike lane and vehicle travel lane was ruled out. He said that temporary or semi-permanent vertical markers that can be removed in the winter are one option.

There was some discussion of the flashing pedestrian beacons planned for the crosswalks at Willard and Winn streets versus using working traffic lights at those locations.

Renault said that based on federal guidelines for uniform traffic control devices, there wouldn’t be nearly enough pedestrian traffic to warrant working lights at those locations.

In response to a question, Conway said that due to the wide shoulder on North Avenue, the planned changes shouldn’t impact the vehicle travel lanes.

Another request from the board was that the temporary barrier separating the bike lane from the vehicle travel lane be “aesthetically pleasing.”

Renault replied that it would be difficult to find a barrier that is both temporary and aesthetically pleasing, and any type of permanent barrier would impede snow plowing.

Board members also asked for serious attention to be given to making the stretch between Quannapowitt Parkway and the Reading line more pedestrian friendly on both sides of the street.