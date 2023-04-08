THE MELROSE boy’s varsity lacrosse team is off to a 1-1 start after an 11-4 win over Woburn on Monday, thanks in part to the work of Colin Fahey (pictured) who had 3 goals, plus the faceoff work from Jack Wright and great defense from Dan Dussault. Melrose hosts Wakefield this coming Tuesday at 4:15 for their annual showdown. (photo by Raj Das edphotos.com)