THE COMMUNITY gathered to celebrate the 15th anniversary of Brissonte Gifts and Home Decor with the Perry Family at 157 Main St. The shop prides itself in carrying a unique blend of vintage and one-of-a-kind hand-picked items for the home and offers many creative workshops year-round. (Courtesy Photo)
