WAKEFIELD — Technically, it was a battle of unbeatens.

On June 30 at Moulton Park, the 1-0 Slappers took on the 2-0 Brewers with possession of an early-season first place lead on the line in the 2022 edition of the Wakefield Twi League.

In the end, it was Brian Tartarini who stole the show, throwing a complete-game shutout (7IP, 3H, 1BB, 4K, 0ER) as his Slappers took a 1-0 win after scratching out a run during the 6th inning to break a stalemate.

Brewers starter Chris Casey (5IP, 5H, 0BB, 6K, 0ER) also turned in a quality start keeping the Slappers off the board through five.

The Slap finally broke through in the 6th against reliever Steve Morganelli. Jack Ryan hit a gapper to right-center for an easy double, which he decided in the moment to stretch into a triple despite many of his teammates pleading for him to stay at second, anticipating a close relay that Ryan just beat with a slide into third.

“Jack Ryan listens to no man!” yelled out a Slapper to some laughs as the technical “visitors” put themselves into a great situation to take a lead. Benny Tomsyck gave them that lead on an RBI groundout but Morganelli did a nice job of limiting damage.

Limiting damage didn’t necessarily apply to “Tarts” in this one because he never let the Brewers get that far although he escaped plenty of trouble starting in the 1st inning as Drew Betts (walk) and Brendan Casey (single) both reached to start it up. Tartarini responded by getting Morganelli to pop up, Mike Fiore to fly out and Chris Casey to ground out.

“Tarts” sat the Brew Crew down in order in both the 2nd and 3rd frames.

Meanwhile, Chris Casey was working around trouble with a couple of quality strikeout pitches. Jake Baressi hit a leadoff double for the Slappers in the 2nd, hitting it exactly where a couple of Wakefield Little League players were calling for it from behind the plate but Casey got Nick Porter swinging and Dylan Melanson looking for key outs. Anthony Funchiella popped up to end the inning with first baseman Brian DiRuzza making the web gem of the day on an over-the-shoulder catch in foul ground in a sort of slow-mo Willie Mays style, much to the delight of the aforementioned little leaguers who would later get not only a baseball but Brendan Casey’s chipped bat as souvenirs.

Beat that Fenway.

The two pitchers continued their duel without much pushback until the 5th inning.

Porter led off the Slapper half with a double to right. Dave Papagni later singled with one out to put runners at the corners. “Pags” then tried a delayed steal to manufacture a run. The throw went to Brendan Casey at third, who managed to get Porter in a pickle between third and home, eventually getting the out as Papagni went into second.

Andrew Guido hit an infield single but Betts saved a run with a diving stop at second to keep the ball in the infield and Papagni at third. Casey got Tartarini to ground out to end it.

Porter made one of multiple great catches in left field for the final out of the Brewer 5th, stranding Joe Greer who had earlier singled.

The Brewers’ best chance to tie came in the 6th after Brendan Casey reached on an error and went to second on a wild pitch. “Tarts” struck out Morganelli looking and got Mike Fiore to ground out on a close play at first. Chris Casey then flew out to end the threat.

Tartarini picked up his third 1,2,3 inning of the game to close it out in the 7th.

The two teams will have a rematch tonight, 6 p.m. at Moulton. The Brewers, who beat the Expos 14-3 last night, are tied with the Unknowns for first as both teams are 3-1. The 2-0 Slappers are in third followed by the Highlife (1-3), Expos (1-3) and Loafers (0-2).