WAKEFIELD — This summer, Wakefield Community Boating is bringing back free kayaking for any student who participates in summer reading. In partnership with the Lucius Beebe Memorial Library and the National Grid Foundation, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Stoneham & Wakefield will be offering an hour of free kayaking at Wakefield Community Boating when youth sign up for summer reading.

To sign up and receive a free boating ticket, youth can visit the Lucius Beebe Memorial Library. Simply put, “it is a wonderful incentive for kids to do some great things this summer,” says Catherine McDonald of the Lucius Beebe Memorial Library.

“Together, our Clubs, the Beebe Library, and the National Grid Foundation can confront a variety of issues. By kayaking, reading, learning about the environment, and giving our kids affordable access to outdoor activities; we can reverse learning loss, keep children active, and arguably most importantly, ensure the most vulnerable children have a safe and nurturing summer,” commented Adam Rodgers, Boys & Girls Clubs Executive Director.

The National Grid Foundation’s No Screen Summer Program at the Boys & Girls Clubs teaches youth about our beautiful world and community through enriching environmental education. This program funds opportunities for reflection on environmental footprints, educational hikes, environmental conservation projects, learning about agriculture, and engaging activities such as kayaking.

The public will be able to enjoy kayaking from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday on Lake Quannapowitt. Reservations are not required but are recommended to ensure there is a kayak ready for you!

If you are interested in dropping in and getting more information, you can visit our kayak shack located on the Lower Common of Lake Quannapowitt. You can also visit WakefieldBoating.com for more information or to make a reservation. Wakefield residents receive discounted ticket prices.