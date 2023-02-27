WAKEFIELD — While time will tell, there is now a race for Town Council.

Christopher J. Carino expressed an interest in running for one of two seats up for election on the council this April. He took out nomination papers today, less than a week before the deadline to do so.

Carino, of Central Street, for the time being joins incumbents Mehreen N. Butt and Edward F. Dombroski Jr. in the Town Council election field. Office hopefuls have until 5 p.m. on Friday, March 3, to take out nomination papers for any of the 14 elected positions to be decided at the April 25 Town Election.

In addition to Carino, Charles Street’s Peter S. Davis took out nomination papers today for one of two three-year seat on the School Committee. Incumbent Kevin Piskadlo is the other candidate at the moment.

Nomination papers are due for signature certification at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7. Fifty certified signatures are required to get a candidate on the ballot.

One position on the Planning Board remains without a candidate.

Here are the positions available:

TOWN COUNCIL

Two three-year terms. Incumbent Mehreen N. Butt took out nomination papers for reelection on January 3. Incumbent Edward F. Dombroski Jr. pulled papers for reelection on January 3. Christopher J. Carino took out nomination papers on February 27.

TOWN CLERK

One three-year term. Betsy Sheehan pulled papers for reelection on January3.

TOWN MODERATOR

Incumbent Willian H. Carroll pulled papers on January 24.

SCHOOL COMMITTEE

Two three-year terms. Incumbent Kevin Scott Piskadlo pulled papers for reelection on January 3. Peter S. Davis pulled nomination papers on February 27.

LIBRARY TRUSTEES

Three three-year terms. Incumbent Laura Cutone Godwin took out nomination papers on January 17. Incumbent Susan M. Wetmore took out nomination papers on January 19. Incumbent Adam Rodgers took out nomination papers on January 19 as well.

PLANNING BOARD

One five-year term

BOARD OF HEALTH

One three-year term. Incumbent Candace Linehan took out nomination papers on January 9.

BOARD OF ASSESSORS

One three-year term. Incumbent David A. Ledonne took out nomination papers for reelection on January 3.

W.M.G.L.D. COMMISSIONER

One three-year term. John J. Warchol took out nomination papers for reelection on January 6.

CONSTABLE

One three-year term. Peter Vitale pulled nomination papers on February 21.