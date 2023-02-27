THE WARRIOR boys’ hockey team hosts a first round tournament game Wednesday night in Stoneham against Plymouth North. The puck is scheduled to drop at 8.

WAKEFIELD — Basketball and hockey state tournament brackets were released on Saturday.

The Wakefield High boys’ hockey, girls’ basketball and boys’ basketball teams will be competing in their respective Div. 2 state tournaments starting this week.

The boys’ hockey team earned the No. 10 seed in Div. 2 and will be hosting a first round game against No. 23 Plymouth North on Wednesday, 8 p.m. at the Stoneham Arena.

The Warriors finished the regular season with a record of 11-7-2. The Eagles went 8-14 this year.

Wakefield won the Middlesex League Freedom Division championship, finishing three points ahead of Watertown and WIlmington who tied for second.

The Eagles finished 4th in a difficult Patriot League, trailing Marshfield (5th, Div. 1), Duxbury (2nd, D2) and Silver Lake (5th, D2).

The winner of Wednesday’s matchup will meet the winner of No. 7 Algonquin vs. No. 26 Newton South in the Round of 16. Wakefield will travel to Northstar Arena in Westborough if Algonquin wins but will host the game if Newton South wins.

The Wakefield High basketball teams will be hosting a double header on Friday night at the Charbonneau Field House.

The girls’ game will take place at 5:30 p.m. while the boys’ game will be at 7 p.m. It will be a first round game for both teams. The girls’ will host the winner of No. 35 Dighton-Rehoboth vs. No. 30 Grafton, who will meet in the preliminary round on Wednesday night.

The Warrior girls’ finished the season at 18-2 as Middlesex League Freedom Division champions.

The winner of Wakefield’s first round game will play the winner of No. 14 Whitman-Hanson vs. No. 19 Leominster.

The Warrior boys’ also finished the season at 18-2 as MIddlesex League Freedom Division champions.

The boys’ will host the winner of No. 25 Leominster vs. No. 40 Chicopee who will meet in the preliminary round tomorrow night.

The winner of the boys’ first round matchup will play the winner of No. 9 Foxborough vs. No. 24 Norwood/No. 41 Ludlow.

Both basketball teams would also host their Round of 16 matchups should they be victorious in round one.