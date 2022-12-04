MHS Band members were honored last month at Senior Night and last week wowed the Thanksgiving Crowd at the annual Melrose-Wakefield football game. Pictured from left: Ella Nagar, Ali Lloyd, Jacklynn Tully, Dom Quinci, Abby Smith, Noelle L’Heureux, Anna Spinale, Jonah Peters, Mina Baba, Tom Donaldson. (Seniors missing from the photo: Ellis Iurilli-Hough, Jill Bakey.)