LYNNFIELD ROTARY AND THE LYNNFIELD MOMS GROUP joined forces this year to honor the late Julie Routhier during the recent Turkey Trot 5K Run and Walk. Her children and their friends were happy to honor Julie at the event. From left, Reilly Berlinghieri, Austin Routhier, Joey Berlinghieri, Connor Routhier, Brianne Routhier and Aviva Lash. (Maggie Kenneally Photo)
About The Author
Related Posts
North Reading Hornets Football are Division 5 State Champions
December 3, 2022
Town Council mulls new tax policy
December 2, 2022
A Christmas tradition
December 2, 2022
Multi-tasker
December 2, 2022