LYNNFIELD ROTARY AND THE LYNNFIELD MOMS GROUP joined forces this year to honor the late Julie Routhier during the recent Turkey Trot 5K Run and Walk. Her children and their friends were happy to honor Julie at the event. From left, Reilly Berlinghieri, Austin Routhier, Joey Berlinghieri, Connor Routhier, Brianne Routhier and Aviva Lash. (Maggie Kenneally Photo)