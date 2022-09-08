MELROSE — The city is getting ready to celebrate as a community Sunday, September 11 during the 41st Victorian Fair.

The City of Melrose and Mayor Paul Brodeur will once again support this annual event hosted by the Melrose Chamber of Commerce.

The Fair will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will include entertainment, performances, small amusements (for a fee), food for purchase, over 150 booths showcasing civic and non-profit groups, businesses, local products, and services. The event also features the popular Big Ticket Raffle, for which community members can purchase their tickets for $10 at the Chamber booth located at the corner of Main Street and West Foster Street.

“The Victorian Fair is not only a fun way to spend your Sunday; it’s also great opportunity to meet your City, so to speak,” said Mayor Paul Brodeur. “I encourage residents of all ages to stop at every City booth to meet the friendly faces of our municipality. From the Mayor’s Office to the Department of Public Works, we’ll have various engaging activities at each stop. More than that, it’s a chance to ask us questions, get to know who is working for you and what we do.”

Please note that the follow areas in downtown Melrose will be closed to vehicle traffic from approximately 4 a.m.—6 p.m. on the day of the Fair.

• Main Street (from Essex St/Upham St. to Grove Street)

• West Foster Street (from Main St. to Regina Gifts)

• East Foster St. at Main St.

This event will continue to bring residents and families together for a daylong celebration. As parking will be limited, residents are encouraged to walk or bike to the Fair. To learn more about the event, visit http://www.melrosechamber.org/victorian-fair/

City of Melrose Booths include, but are not limited to:

• Mayor Brodeur

• Melrose Police Department

• Melrose Fire Department

• Department of Public Works

• Health and Human Services Department

• Melrose Energy Commission

• Melrose Human Rights Commission

The Big Ticket Raffle is always one of the highlights of the Fair.

This year, prizes include:

• Perella Jewelers: Phillip Gavriel bracelet, $600

• Miter Biter: Gift certificate, $500

• Hunt’s Photo: Two framed, matted prints of Boston Bruins and Boston Celtics, $470

• Brad Hutchinson: 55 gallon cooler filled with Buckalew’s beverages and treats, $400

• Gray’s Appliance: Weber 44-inch portable grill, $400

• Rockland Trust: Apple Watch and earbuds, $305

• Taste of Melrose: Giacomo’s, Jitter’s Cafe, LaQchara/T’ahpas 529, Sweet Spot Bakery, Turner’s Seafood/Rising Eagle, Wood+Fire Neapolitan Pizza, $250

• Party essentials: Basket of spirits, beer and wine, $250

• Wakefield Co-operative Bank: 52 quart cooler with cool riser technology and cooler light, $200

• ED Photography: Outdoor photo shoot and 8×10 print, $200

• Melrose Merchants Basket of Gifts: $200

• Breakfast or lunch with Mayor Paul Brodeur: Priceless