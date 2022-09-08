Local resident taught at Shawsheen Tech

WAKEFIELD — Camille J. (Ferri) Lloyd, age 83, of Wakefield, passed away on Monday September 5, 2022.

She was the wife of James T. Lloyd, with whom she shared 17 years of marriage. Born in Winchester and raised in Saugus, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Albertine (Carruthers) Ferri. She had lived in Lynn for over 30 years before moving to Wakefield 27 years ago.

Camille was a graduate of Saugus High School. She owned her own hair salon on Western Ave in Lynn for many years. She then went back to school to get her bachelor’s degree in Education from Fitchburg State, and began a second career as a cosmetology teacher at Shawsheen Valley Technical High School in Billerica. She retired after 18 years of teaching.

A devout Catholic, she often attended daily mass and was a woman of great faith. She enjoyed ballroom dancing and traveling with her husband, and together they spent winters in Bonita Springs, FL.

Her family was her pride and joy.

In addition to her beloved husband, she is survived by her four children: George Rogato, Anthony Rogato and his fiancée Maria Glavin, Michael Rogato and Lisa (Rogato) King and her husband Kerry; her step-daughter, Deborah (Lloyd) Busser and her husband Robert; seven grandchildren; Michael, Patrick and Elizabeth Rogato, Jason Rogato, Jessica (Rogato) Gerardo, and Lindsey and Lauren King; two step-grandchildren; Alexa Busser Lopez and Julia Busser; her brothers Carl Ferri and his wife Gerri, Gilbert Ferri and his wife Judy, Mark Ferri and Matthew Ferri and his wife Eunice; as well as many great- grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A funeral mass will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph’s Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Arrangements under the direction of the Solimine Funeral Home, Lynn. Directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com