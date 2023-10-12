MELROSE — Local residents and associates from The Residence at Melrose Station senior living community in Melrose at www.residencemelrosestation.com are hosting a coat drive to support those in need in the local community. The Residence is accepting donations of new or gently used coats, hats, mittens or gloves for community members of all ages. Please helps us support our neighbors to keep them warm this winter! Donations can be dropped off inside the residence lobby, located at 158 Essex St. in Melrose.