MELROSE — MelroseKind’s October drive is in support of Dignity Matters (www.dignity-matters.org). Organizers are collecting sanitary pads and new and “like new” bras (larger sizes are needed most) through October 31.

Dignity Matters collects, purchases, and distributes menstrual care products, underwear, and bras to women and girls who are homeless or living in poverty. These items are essential for them to stay healthy and confident, attend school and work, and live with basic dignity.

“Period Poverty” is an invisible but growing issue in the United States. You can’t use Food Stamps/SNAP or any other subsidy programs to purchase period protection. One in five girls in the US has missed school because she had no menstrual care, and women risk losing their jobs if they can’t work reliably during their period.

Please donate at our Kindness Porches through the end of October (24 hours/day!):

– 89 Walton Park

– 160 West Wyoming

– 647 Main St (Follow Your Art)

– 249 Grove Street

– Amazon Wish List (tinyurl.com/MelroseKindWishList)

In addition to our Kindness Porches, for this month only, you can drop off in the bin at 132 East Foster Street. Lindsey Chisholm is Melrose’s Dignity Matters ambassador and is accepting donations at her home address.