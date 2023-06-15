MELROSE — The Mass. Water Resources Authority has sent out an annual report on its water system to over 850,000 customers, including those in Melrose. The head of the city’s DPW, Elena Proakis Ellis, provided an additional update in the report.

The update appears below.

“The Melrose Department of Public Works is pleased to provide this annual water quality report to keep you informed about your water system. It includes water quality test data, as well as other information about the water delivered to your property. We hope that this report provides you with a better understanding of your water supply and confidence in its use.

“Melrose purchases water directly from the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority (MWRA). The water is delivered from MWRA’s transmission mains into the City’s distribution system, a network of approximately 90 miles of pipes and hundreds of isolation valves and hydrants. The system delivers water to over 8,500 homes, businesses, and other facilities for drinking and other uses, and provides fire protection throughout the City.

“Melrose is continuing an intensive, citywide construction program aimed at upgrading water infrastructure. Water main upgrades in 2022 included replacements on Appleton Street, Elliot Street, Irving Street, and Frost Avenue. These projects improve localized water quality and fire flows and decrease the City’s overall water consumption through the elimination of pipes prone to leakage and breaks. These projects also included the replacement of water services from the new main to the property line. The City also continued replacing substandard water services on all roads slated for paving as part of our annual roads program. The improvements were consistent with our capital e iciency plan – a multi-year water main replacement program developed to keep pace with aging infrastructure and prioritize the needs of various water system components. In 2022, the City continued our program to replace all water meters to provide better accuracy, more e icient meter reading, and more timely identification of household leaks. Over 99% of the residential and commercial properties in Melrose now have new meters. Additionally, annual leak detection was performed in water mains citywide.

“Melrose tests tap water samples weekly in nine locations for coliform, an organism which may signal the presence of more serious bacteria. Coliform bacteria were detected in four out of 54 samples in October 2022 (7.4%), all from the same location, with samples upstream and downstream from this location all testing negative for bacteria. Coliforms are bacteria that are naturally present in the environment and are used as an indicator that other, potentially harmful, waterborne pathogens may be present or a pathway or source may allow contamination to enter the drinking water distribution system. Following routine water sampling, we found coliforms indicating the need to look for potential problems in water treatment or piping systems. We were required to conduct and completed a Level 1 assessment, which is a study of the water system to identify potential problems, and to determine (if possible) why total coliform bacteria have been found. It was determined that the cause was a low chlorine residual in the service line for one sampling location. One corrective action was required and completed. The line was flushed to increase chlorine levels in the service line.

“The City continues to receive inquiries about lead in the drinking water. The simple answer is that there is no lead in the water supply that comes to Melrose; however, lead can enter your tap water through contact with brass fixtures (which may contain lead in the alloy), lead solder (which is now outlawed), old indoor lead plumbing, or in the service line from the water main to your house. Melrose conducted sampling for lead and copper in March and again in September 2022. Both sampling rounds included collecting 20 samples from residences and four from schools. Neither sampling round exceeded the 90th percentile action levels for either lead or copper , and the results of all school samples were also below the action levels.

“In December 2022, Melrose was issued and signed an Administrative Consent Order and Notice of Noncompliance with the MassDEP regarding the removal of lead service lines. The order requires Melrose to fully remove and replace lead service lines as described in the agreement. As a result of the prior years’ lead results, letters were sent to properties with suspected lead services to o er an incentive of $1,000 for private-side water service replacement with a new copper pipe. To find out if you have a lead service line and how it can be replaced, please contact us at 781-979-4172. For more information on lead, please see page 4 of this report.

“If you require further information, or would like information on public meetings, go to our website at: www.cityofmelrose.org/, or please call the Melrose Water Division at 781-979-4172 or the MWRA at 617-242-5323.”